International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

