Internet Computer Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $216.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $37.12 or 0.00109555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00139041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.15 or 1.00194089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00894640 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,280,569 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

