Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

