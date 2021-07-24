Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

