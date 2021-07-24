Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) & Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Critical Contrast

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Ezenia!’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.62 million 10.30 -$6.52 million ($0.39) -9.92 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrusion.

Volatility and Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrusion currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.02%. Given Intrusion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -149.14% -119.13% -74.75% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ezenia! beats Intrusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the resale of standard commercially available computers and servers from various vendors; and provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

