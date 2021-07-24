Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $930.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

