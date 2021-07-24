Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 17,994 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 966% compared to the average volume of 1,688 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

