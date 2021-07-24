Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

INVH stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

