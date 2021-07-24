Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Holdings Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

IRDM stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

