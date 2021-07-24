iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $700,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02.

