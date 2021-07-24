iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,943 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMMV opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.