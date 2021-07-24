iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,813 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

