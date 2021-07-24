iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

