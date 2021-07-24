iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,978. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

