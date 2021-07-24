iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,932,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 251,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,836,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.