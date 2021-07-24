iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 246,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

