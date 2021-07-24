ITHAX Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 27th

ITHAX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. ITHAX Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ITHAX Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $190,000.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

