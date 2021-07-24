ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

ITMPF opened at $5.55 on Friday. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.16.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

