Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

