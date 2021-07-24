Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFHY. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13.

