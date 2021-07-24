Jane Street Group LLC Buys 6,666 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.41 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.