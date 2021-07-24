Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

