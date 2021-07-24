Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 125,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,523,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,020,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000.

NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

