Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

