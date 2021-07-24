Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $214.95 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $215.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

