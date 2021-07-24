Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nutanix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nutanix by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $36.39 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.