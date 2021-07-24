Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 19,546 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

