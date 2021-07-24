Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,427 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $47.00 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.