Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

