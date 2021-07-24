Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.88.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

