JD Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.