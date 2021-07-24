JD Financial Services Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JD Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $266.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

