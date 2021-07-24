Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Frontline in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

