JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $72,699.72 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $7,139.28.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $18.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,125.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $32,445.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.02 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.