Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after buying an additional 67,389 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

