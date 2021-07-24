Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.5-93.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.55 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$9.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.