JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 19,921 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Technical Institute worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

