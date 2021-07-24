JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.36.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.49 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.12.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

