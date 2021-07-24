JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $326,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.68 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33.

