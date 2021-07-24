JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

BWAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.