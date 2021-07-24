JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.