JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,048 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,016.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,348.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

