JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,332 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

