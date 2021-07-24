JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

