JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.24) on Thursday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 634.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market cap of £840.75 million and a PE ratio of 70.07.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

