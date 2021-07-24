Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,281 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.57 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

