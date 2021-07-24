Kadena (KDA) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $42.98 million and $647,921.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,144,823 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

