Karen A. Dawes Sells 4,585 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.77. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

