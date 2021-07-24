Karen A. Dawes Sells 4,585 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.77. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
