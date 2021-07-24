KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Boosted by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the period. KBR comprises approximately 12.6% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned about 1.88% of KBR worth $101,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KBR by 740,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 129.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 306,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 751,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.