Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $141.53 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $141.53 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00859591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,152,182 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

